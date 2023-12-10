Beach connections

By Kevin Fraser Park •

Coastal path in Estepona
Photo: Estepona Town Hall
ESTEPONA Town Council has confirmed that work has been completed on the section of the coastal path at Playa del Cristo beach.
The creation of this new path allows an uninterrupted walk of more than 17 kilometres from Costa Natura to El Saladillo. The new section will be open this week, once the installation of the night-time lighting points has been completed.
The new path, which will connect with Doncella Beach pedestrian promenade and the beach of El Cristo, is 354 metres long and 3 metres wide and includee the construction of a wooden footbridge 12 metres long and 3 metres wide next to Doncella Beach. The accesses from the path to the beach have also been improved by means of steps and a newly created ramp.
This is another step forward for the coastal path project which, in Estepona is well advanced and is more than 90% completed, which means that there are more than 20 kilometres of coastline linked by these pedestrian paths.
