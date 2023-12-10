Climate activists dye Venice’s Grand Canal green

By Cole Sinanian • Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 20:53

Extinction Rebellion Credit: Shutterstock

CLIMATE activists linked to the Extinction Rebellion organisation dyed waterways all over Italy a fluorescent green in protest against the COP28 climate summit in Dubai and the Italian government’s perceived lack of action regarding climate change.

Waterways in the Italian cities of Venice, Milan, and Rome were saturated with a harmless green organic compound called fluorescein on December 9, as activists denounced the “political failure of COP28 and world governments in the fight against the climate crisis and the sixth mass extinction,” OKDiario reported.

Sinking Ship

In Venice, the activists tossed the dye into the Grand Canal in the northwest part of the city. As the water turned green and spread to the surrounding canals, the activists threw ropes over the Rialto Bridge and rappelled down while displaying a banner which read “Cop28: while the government speaks, we hang by a thread.” All the while, activists blasted music from the soundtrack of “Titanic,” seeming to imply that Venice too is sinking.

In Milan, activists did much the same, throwing green dye into the city’s Naviglio Grande canal and displaying a banner that said “The Government speaks and the Earth sinks.”

‘Serious And Shameful’

According to Extinction Rebellion Italy’s X account, 28 people were brought to the police and questioned for six hours before being released. Meanwhile, another group of activists in Rome, also with Extinction Rebellion, dyed the River Tiber green, while similar protests also broke out in the Italian cities of Turin and Bologna.

Climate activists have been active in Italy lately. On December 7, a group called Ultima Generazione (the last generation) sprayed a viscous brown liquid from fire extinguishers at Venice’s Basilica of San Marco. Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro later described the group’s actions as “very serious and shameful.”