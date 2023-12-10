Costa del Sol: News in Brief

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 10:17
Benalmadena Marina Lights
Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall
Wrong way
A DRIVER travelled more than 60 kilometres in the wrong direction on the A-92 between Malaga and Seville.The driver was found to be 3 times over the drink-drive limit after being followed by police and stopped near Osuna. He now faces a possible prison sentence of 6 months to 2 years.
Mobiles off!
THE use of mobile phones in schools and all educational centres in Andalucia has been totally forbidden. This restricts the use of phones during the school day, which includes school hours, recreation time and periods devoted to extracurricular activities, unless it is exclusively for teaching purposes.
Family business
AN entire family has been arrested because they were selling drugs from their home in Marbella and also used a minor as their own security guard to prevent possible police raids. National Police arrested 4 peopleas a result of information alerting them to drug dealing in a house in the town.
Vandals caught
MARBELLA Local Police have managed to identify the youths who were throwing rocks at vehicles on the AP7. Several drivers alerted the authorities to these dangerous acts of vandalism which caused damage to several cars and one lorry driver reported his truck was damaged.
Children’s toys
SAN PEDRO Alcántara has launched a campaign ‘No child without a toy’, with the aim of reaching around 180 children in a vulnerable or difficult situation, from babies to 17 years old, belonging to 90 families registered with the food programme subsidised by Marbella Town Hall.
Record November
THE Association of Hoteliers Association of the Costa del Sol (AEHCOS) reported that the month of November closed with an occupancy rate of over 70 per cent, 10 per cent more than last year. AEHCOS also noted the large presence of international tourists, which accounted for 75 per cent of the total.
Marina illuminated
BENALMADENA Marina is once again taking centre stage this Christmas with the inauguration of its illuminations that fills with lights the entire Avenida Antonio Machado and the Castle El Bil Bil. This year the Marina has made a major investment in Christmas decorations, spending almost €60,000 extra. Several unique elements have been installed throughout the area, such as a giant Father Christmas next to the Torre Vigía, a large ball on the esplanade of the car park, next to the Noria, a van, and a vehicle of lights in the Juan Sebastián Elcano avenue.
