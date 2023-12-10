Elevating Hospitality Game As Hampton by Hilton Breaks Ground in El Altet

By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 14:01

Image: Lost_in_the_Midwest / Shutterstock.com

The Mayor of Elche, Pablo Ruz, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Hampton by Hilton hotel in the El Altet district.

Representing an investment exceeding €5M, this establishment is poised to become the first Hampton by Hilton hotel in Alicante and is set to welcome guests by January 2025.

Ruz expressed confidence in the hotel’s success, citing its strategic location with convenient connections, just 10 minutes from the city, 3 minutes from the airport, and surrounded by the province’s finest beaches.

Emphasising the collaborative effort between the public and private sectors, Ruz highlighted this project as an exemplary instance of such cooperation.

Spanning a constructed area of 4,598 square meters, the forthcoming hotel will feature 72 modern and spacious rooms across three floors.

Common areas will be situated on the ground floor, offering top-notch services and an expansive outdoor terrace with a swimming pool.

The utilisation of industrialised construction systems is proposed to enhance efficiency and reduce costs.

The project is expected to generate approximately 50 new direct and indirect jobs during the construction phase.

The property owner, Javier Alemañ, of the Lo Baró group, expressed optimism about El Altet’s untapped potential, affirming that the new hotel will serve as a catalyst for its development.

Leo Kenyon, Project Manager of Hilton, underscored the strategic significance of the project in expanding Hilton’s portfolio in key Spanish tourist destinations.

The Hampton by Hilton Alicante hotel will be Hilton’s fourth in Spain, a testament to the brand’s growing appeal in Europe, with over 100 in operation or under development.

Panoram Hotel Management, a leading hotel management company in Spain, will oversee the management of Hampton by Hilton, solidifying its presence as the fourth hotel under the brand in Spain.

This milestone follows the successful inauguration of Hampton by Hilton Alcobendas in Madrid and Hampton by Hilton Barcelona Fira Gran Vía, with another establishment set for Malaga in 2024.