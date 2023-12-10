Flying President thrown into the air

By John Smith •
Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 12:05
President Prohens celebrates with the team
Credit: Palma Futsal
It’s not often that the head of a Government is thrown into the air by a crowd of celebrating footballers but that’s what happened on Saturday December 9.
Marga Prohens, new President of the Balearic Government was at Palma Airport alongside island council chief Llorenç Galmés and Palma’s mayor Jaime Martínez and many fans to welcome back the triumphant Palma Futsal team from Brazil.
They had just flown back after winning the Copa Intercontinental World Cup in Foz do Iguaçu, the previous day and returned in high spirits.
Catching sight of President Prohens, well-known as a fan of the club, they ignored protocol and simply picked her up and threw her into the air several times but she seemed quite happy as she had turned up wearing the team shirt.
The team then jumped into an open top bus and drove through the streets of Palma to the applause of fans who lined the route before arriving at the Son Moix sports centre to be officially congratulated by the President, their biggest supporter.
Despite the long flight they had to prepare for a match against Ribera Navarra the following day.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
