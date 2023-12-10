By Anna Ellis •
Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 13:37
Harmony for a Cause: Charity Singalong at Tommy's, Gran Alacant. Image: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com.
Mark your calendars for Thursday, December 14, starting at 7:00 PM at Tommy’s on Avenida Escandinavia in Gran Alacant!
Join in the fun of a festive Christmas singalong where the spirit of the season will come alive.
Indulge in the warmth of complimentary hot food and be part of the excitement by participating in the raffle, the proceeds of which will go to support ASPETGA.
ASPETGA, a non-profit association, was founded by a group of passionate neighbours, including a local veterinarian.
Their mission is to promote responsible pet ownership within our community by spreading awareness of local regulations, with a particular focus on waste collection. ASPETGA advocates for peaceful coexistence between pet owners and non-pet owners, actively working to create dedicated spaces like dog parks and beaches.
The association also organises events that foster canine socialisation, as well as fun contests and games.
Moreover, ASPETGA actively engages in charity and fundraising events to support its initiatives.
For more information about ASPETGA visit their website at www.aspetga.org.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.