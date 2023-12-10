By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 13:37

Harmony for a Cause: Charity Singalong at Tommy's, Gran Alacant. Image: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, December 14, starting at 7:00 PM at Tommy’s on Avenida Escandinavia in Gran Alacant!

Join in the fun of a festive Christmas singalong where the spirit of the season will come alive.

Indulge in the warmth of complimentary hot food and be part of the excitement by participating in the raffle, the proceeds of which will go to support ASPETGA.

ASPETGA, a non-profit association, was founded by a group of passionate neighbours, including a local veterinarian.

Their mission is to promote responsible pet ownership within our community by spreading awareness of local regulations, with a particular focus on waste collection. ASPETGA advocates for peaceful coexistence between pet owners and non-pet owners, actively working to create dedicated spaces like dog parks and beaches.

The association also organises events that foster canine socialisation, as well as fun contests and games.

Moreover, ASPETGA actively engages in charity and fundraising events to support its initiatives.

For more information about ASPETGA visit their website at www.aspetga.org.