Anna Ellis
Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 13:04
Journey Through Time: Benidorm's La Barqueta Nativity Scene. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm / Facebook.
Immerse yourself in Benidorm’s La Barqueta Nativity Scene, a masterpiece boasting over 300 meticulously crafted pieces, including more than twenty mechanised wonders.
The display brings to life various scenes from the rich tradition of nativity scenes, each intricately designed to convey a timeless narrative.
As you explore the exhibit, you’ll encounter key moments such as the Annunciation to the Virgin, the poignant journey of Joseph and Mary in search of an inn, and the serene depiction of the Nativity scene itself.
Delight in the meticulous representation of the annunciation and adoration of the shepherds, the grandeur of Herod’s castle, and a vivid portrayal of the diverse occupations of that era. Another highlight is the awe-inspiring adoration of the Three Wise Men, transporting visitors to a bygone era filled with wonder and reverence.
The attention to detail extends beyond the traditional nativity scenes, offering a faithful reproduction of ancient spaces, including a striking homage to the renowned El Tesoro temple in Petra.
To visit, head to the ACR La Barqueta headquarters on Calle Tomás Ortuño.
The exhibition is open every day of the week, welcoming visitors from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and then again from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, providing ample opportunities to experience the magic until January 6.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
