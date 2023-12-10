By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 13:25

La Nucía Triumphs Again: Awarded 'European Sports Village 2024. Image: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

La Nucía has achieved a remarkable feat by being honoured with the prestigious “European Sports Village 2024” award at the European Parliament in Brussels.

This recognition solidifies La Nucía’s position as the first “European Sports Village” in Spain to receive this esteemed award twice, underscoring its unwavering dedication to the realm of sports.

In the official statement by ACES Europe announcing La Nucía’s designation as the “European Sports Village for 2024,” the organisation commends the town as a shining example of sports’ multifaceted impact — serving as a tool for health, integration, education, and respect, which aligns seamlessly with ACES Europe’s core objectives.

ACES Europe particularly highlights La Nucía’s exemplary sports policy, citing a range of programs and activities that showcase the town’s commitment to fostering a holistic approach to sports.

The statement also acknowledges the city’s remarkable sports development over the last decade, emphasising new investments and initiatives that have contributed to La Nucía’s standing as a beacon of sports excellence.

This exceptional achievement further solidifies La Nucía’s standing as a trailblazer in promoting and embodying the spirit of sportsmanship, making it a worthy recipient of the “European Sports Village” award for the second time.