Madrid reports Christmas COVID spike

By Cole Sinanian • Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 13:22

The coronavirus/Shutterstock Images

NEW data from the Carlos III Health Institute in Madrid indicates that COVID-19 may be making a mild comeback in the capital, just in time for the holidays. The latest data reflects the week of November 27 to December 3, indicating spikes in positive tests for people over 60, as well as an overall increase in test positivity weeks from the previous week.

The weekly data shows that, among the 60-plus population, the number of new cases has grown by 25.6 per cent since the previous week. Looking at the two-week data, we find an overall incidence of 69.2 cases per 100,000 people. This reflects a 1,112 increase in cases among the 60 and older population over the past two weeks, 619 in the past week.

However, among all populations, the short-term incidence data paints a more promising picture, with 38.5 cases per 100,000 people, a 7.8 per cent decrease from the prior week. Still the latest data from the health institute shows an overall upward fluctuation in test positivity of 15.2 per cent in COVID-19 cases over the previous week.

Nearly four years on from the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is still mutating, with new, highly infectious variants frequently emerging. Currently, the Carlos III Health Institute is monitoring two variants which are spreading through the population: XBB 1.5, which has accounted for 42.5 per cent of cases, and BA 2.86, which has accounted for 44.4 per cent.