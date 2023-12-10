Mijas Good Samaritans appeal for spectacles

By John Smith • Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 14:09

2019 agreement between One Sight and Gambian Ministry of Health Credit: The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness

Almost everyone who wears glasses is likely to have old pairs laying around the house which are no longer suitable and have been replaced by stronger versions.

Can you donate old spectacles?

Mijas residents Alan and Jenny Boardman know how much spectacles cost here in Spain and realise that the cost can be prohibitive if you live in a poor African country like The Gambia.

So as they are go to spend their Christmas Holiday in this tiny, former British Colony, they decided to set up a special appeal Eyedrop.

They hope to collect as many pairs of glasses (in reasonable condition) to take with them to distribute through two local charities and they would also appreciate the donation of pencils and crayons as there are none distributed in local schools.

Alan and Jenny will be at Café Manila in Los Boliches between 1pm and 4pm on Thursday December 14 to accept any glasses or pencils.

Alternatively, you can (eye)drop off any items until December 22 at the following charity shops;

Age Concern, Los Boliches

Last Chance Animal Rescue, Coin

ARCH, Alhaurin El Grande.

The couple have organised an extra large baggage allowance so can take a large number of items with them.

The Gambia story

Surrounded by Senegal and on the banks of the Gambia River, The Gambia is the smallest country in Africa and one of the poorest having suffered particularly during the 1994 armed coup which deposed its first President Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara.

Renowned as a cheap holiday destination and particularly popular with Scandinavian tourists, the coup saw a massive drop off of holiday makers and it was declared an Islamic State in 2015 although this was rescinded following the election of a new President in 2016.

International charity the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness through One Sight signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Gambian Ministry of Health in 2019 in order to open vision centres in the country.

For such a tiny place, 50 miles wide at its widest point, the country has an impressive amount of wildlife and visitors can spend time at the Abuko Nature Reserve with its monkeys, antelopes, civets, birds, butterflies and the fearsome looking Nile crocodiles.

Congratulations Alan and Jenny

Euro Weekly News congratulates Alan and Jenny on their enterprise in using their holiday to help others and wishes them all the very best for Christmas and the New Year.