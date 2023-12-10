Musical Passport

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 18:44

Astrea Quintet Photo: Facebook / Astrea Quintet

THE Casa de la Cultura in Fuengirola will be the venue for the ‘Europe to be discovered’ concert series with the Astrea Quintet. The concerts will give the audience to classical music from 7 different countries, including: France, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, England and Spain.

According to Amador del Pozo, representing the musical group, “Europe to be discovered is a unique opportunity to listen to original compositions by composers such as Onslow, Hummel, or Vaughan Williams among others, with some of the pieces being the first time they will be performed in Spain”.

Del Pozo has assured that those attending these concerts will have a unique and different experience, as through music they will be able to travel through the lesser-known Europe from the end of the 18th century to the beginning of the 21st century. Furthermore, listeners are invited to attend concerts in a different way, in which those attending will receive a passport in which they can stamp the different visits they make and receive a souvenir as a gift from each country, thus immersing themselves fully in the musical journey offered by the Astrea Quintet.

The passports will be stamped at each concert, and at the end of the season, those who have obtained at least four stamps will receive a prize at the end of the season. The dates will be: Germany, January 18; Austria, February 15; Czech Republic-Poland, March 15; England, April 19; and Spain, May 17.

“With this original idea we intend to create loyalty on the part of the public, to help motivate people to attend classical music concerts in a different way and to make the listener feel that they are really travelling,” concluded Amador del Pozo.