New Orleans comes to Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 13:22

Gospel in Malaga Photo: Facebook / The New Orleans Gospel Stars

THE New Orleans gospel Stars present, “The streets of New Orleans” on Friday, December 22 at 8pm in Teatro Cervantes, Malaga.

The New Orleans Gospel Stars with 14 members, with organ, rhythm section and wind instruments, combines talents in an original formation with a repertoire in which the modern and the traditional converge.

The New Orleans Gospel Stars pay a heartfelt homage to a city where there is always music in the air. It’s the birthplace of Jazz, Spirit of Gospel, the House of Rhythm & Blues. The city boasts streets named after songs, and neighbourhoods full of stars and legends of 20th century popular music: Louis Armstrong, Mahalia Jackson, Fats Domino among many others.

The concert programme recreates old gospel hymns, including a selection of big hits with roots in the city and, for the first time in a gospel programme, it will give visibility to a sub-genre that everyone identifies with New Orleans: the Jazz Funeral which, as the local saying goes, “people are dying to get in.” This style, played solemnly on the way to the cemetery and boisterously on the way back to the city, hails back to the spiritual songs that congregations sang in church.

So, we’re all set for a vibrant slice of tradition music from New Orleans, a return journey from its origins in Congo Square to the present day parades with special stops along the way for melodies that we’ve all sung along to at some point: What A Wonderful World, Just A Closer Walk, When the Saints Go Marching In, etc.

This new production of Gospel Greats for Christmas 2023 traces the musical history of one of the iconic cities of international music, New Orleans.