New Orleans comes to Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 13:22
Gospel in Malaga
Photo: Facebook / The New Orleans Gospel Stars
THE New Orleans gospel Stars present, “The streets of New Orleans” on Friday, December 22 at 8pm in Teatro Cervantes, Malaga.
The New Orleans Gospel Stars with 14 members, with organ, rhythm section and wind instruments, combines talents in an original formation with a repertoire in which the modern and the traditional converge.
The New Orleans Gospel Stars pay a heartfelt homage to a city where there is always music in the air. It’s the birthplace of Jazz, Spirit of Gospel, the House of Rhythm & Blues. The city boasts streets named after songs, and neighbourhoods full of stars and legends of 20th century popular music: Louis Armstrong, Mahalia Jackson, Fats Domino among many others.
The concert programme recreates old gospel hymns, including a selection of big hits with roots in the city and, for the first time in a gospel programme, it will give visibility to a sub-genre that everyone identifies with New Orleans: the Jazz Funeral which, as the local saying goes, “people are dying to get in.” This style, played solemnly on the way to the cemetery and boisterously on the way back to the city, hails back to the spiritual songs that congregations sang in church.
So, we’re all set for a vibrant slice of tradition music from New Orleans, a return journey from its origins in Congo Square to the present day parades with special stops along the way for melodies that we’ve all sung along to at some point: What A Wonderful World, Just A Closer Walk, When the Saints Go Marching In, etc.
This new production of Gospel Greats for Christmas 2023 traces the musical history of one of the iconic cities of international music, New Orleans.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.