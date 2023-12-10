By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 14:33

Red Cross Concert Photo: YouTube / Coro Flamenco de la Abuela María

The Coro Flamenco de la Abuela María, from Jerez, is performing a traditional flamenco zambombá, in which they promise to “make the audience participate and enjoy as never before”. The venue is the Felipe VI Auditorium Theatre in Estepona and the date is December 27 at 8pm.

With the support of Turismo Costa del Sol, the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol Occidental and the Estepona Town Hall, the proceeds from this concert will be used to strengthen Red Cross projects aimed at vulnerable families in Estepona. At the Red Cross they facilitate the coverage of basic needs and promote the social, occupational and emotional growth of people.

VIRTUOXO is a brand of the Red Cross which organises solidarity concerts in different parts of the province of Malaga. This particular event is for the benefit of the projects carried out by the Red Cross in Estepona to help people in extremely vulnerable situations. Tickets are from €10 from www.wegow.com