Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 13:19
Shop Smart, Save Big: Orihuela Launches Half-Price Shopping Vouchers. Image: NDAB Creativity / Shutterstock.com.
Orihuela has kicked off its second campaign for shopping vouchers, running until December 18, offering residents an opportunity to enjoy discounts at participating businesses.
Interested individuals can purchase these vouchers on the website www.orihuelabonoconsumo.es, with varying amounts available for exchange at local establishments.
The unique feature of this campaign is that for every voucher bought, customers only need to pay half of its value, with the Orihuela Council covering the other half.
These vouchers will be issued in the name of the buyer, identified by an alphanumeric code linked to their DNI/NIE.
Customers are allowed to acquire multiple vouchers, provided the total value does not exceed €200, requiring an upfront payment of €100.
For those who prefer in-person transactions, vouchers can be obtained from the Department of Commerce at the Orihuela Town Hall.
The in-person service is available from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM and then from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
It is essential to present a valid DNI/NIE for all transactions, emphasising the commitment to transparency and security in this initiative.
