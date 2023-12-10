By Kevin Fraser Park •
Small Gestures
photo: Benalmadena Town Hall
THE Benalmadena councillors for Social Welfare, Áurea Peralta, and for Equality, Jésica Trujillo, took part this weekend in the “Small Gestures that Give Life” campaign, a traditional food collection initiative developed between Selwo Marina / Selwo Aventura / Benalmádena Cable Car and Bancosol Alimentos.
The initiative allowed participants who handed in food, or made a donation, with a minimum of €5, to receive a 50 percent discount on general admission to the parks (for the person who donated and a maximum of 3 companions).
The team stressed the need to participate in this type of initiative, as the Christmas holidays are, “very important times for everyone, when many families without resources need the help and solidarity of others and it is essential to raise awareness among citizens to do their bit in these charity campaigns that will be carried out throughout Benalmadena during the Christmas season”.
