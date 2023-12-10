UPDATE: Geert Wilders receives huge blow as potential Dutch coalition partner rules itself out Close
Small Gestures that Give Life

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 9:34

Small Gestures photo: Benalmadena Town Hall

THE Benalmadena councillors for Social Welfare, Áurea Peralta, and for Equality, Jésica Trujillo, took part this weekend in the “Small Gestures that Give Life” campaign, a traditional food collection initiative developed between Selwo Marina / Selwo Aventura / Benalmádena Cable Car and Bancosol Alimentos.

The initiative allowed participants who handed in food, or made a donation, with a minimum of €5, to receive a 50 percent discount on general admission to the parks (for the person who donated and a maximum of 3 companions).

The team stressed the need to participate in this type of initiative, as the Christmas holidays are, “very important times for everyone, when many families without resources need the help and solidarity of others and it is essential to raise awareness among citizens to do their bit in these charity campaigns that will be carried out throughout Benalmadena during the Christmas season”.

Written by

Kevin Fraser Park

Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.

