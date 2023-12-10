Sotogrande Marina thefts

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 16:41

Sotogrande Marina Photo: Flickr CC / solvo

IN THE Port of Sotogrande, a group dedicated to the theft of jet skis and luxury boats has been arrested and 3 boats and 3 jet skis that had been stolen in the port have been recovered.

The investigation by the Guardia Civil began in the summer of this year, following complaints filed by the victims after the theft of several boats and jet skis occurred in the marina of Sotogrande. As a result of the investigations, a criminal group was identified whose members travelled from other Andalucian provinces to carry out the thefts, either by means of false keys or by breaking the starting system of the boats.

4 people have been arrested and another 7 investigated in the provinces of Cadiz, Ceuta, Malaga and Cordoba for the crimes of robbery with force and membership of a criminal organisation. In addition, 3 luxury boats valued at €420,000 have been recovered, as well as 3 jet skis which have already been returned to their legitimate owners.