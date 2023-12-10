Surpassing Expectations: December Delight as Benidorm Swings into Summer Vibes

By Anna Ellis •
While the calendar may not read August, Benidorm exudes a distinct summer vibe, even in December.
The city remained a top-tier destination for those seeking an escape during the extended bank holiday weekend, and the surge in visitors painted a lively picture of its streets, bustling with activity throughout the day.
The popularity of Benidorm is evident, with hotels, apartments, and second homes proudly displaying “full” signs.
The tourist capital, now a hub for holidaymakers, particularly from within the country, welcomes those eager to make the most of their year-end break.
The outcome is a city pulsating with life, not only in its central and commercial districts but also along its iconic promenades, including Levante and Poniente.
Benidorm has proven to be among the destinations surpassing occupancy predictions made by Hosbec, the hotel association, as the macro-bridge period draws to a close.
The city’s hotels have achieved an impressive 85 per cent occupancy rate, a figure accurately forecasted earlier in the week by Mayte García, the general secretary of the employers’ association.
While the projected 90 per cent occupancy wasn’t quite reached due to last-minute reservations, García affirms that “the forecasts published by Hosbec for hotel occupancy during the December long weekend have been more than met.”
Furthermore, she notes that the influence of these last-minute bookings has propelled Benidorm to lead in occupancy within the province, outshining other destinations in the Marina Baixa region, such as Calp, where rates stand above 75 per cent.
Notably, Altea secured reservations at 66 per cent, l’Alfàs del Pi at 67 per cent, and the capital city of Alicante at 63 per cent.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
