Turkey Race in Benalmádena

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Dec 2023 • 12:17

Turkey Race Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall

BENALMÁDENA is warming up for the 40th Urban Turkey Race which will be held on Sunday, December 17 and is organised by the Benalmádena Town Hall, through the Sports Department. Councillor, Jésica Trujillo, together with the president of the Association of Traders and Entrepreneurs of Benalmádena, Rosa María González Rubia, explained that this year the event will award 8 turkeys to the winners in the 22 categories taking part.

“Benalmádena is once again ready for another great event in the town to once again enjoy a festive day in which the most important thing is to participate and have a good time with friends and family, promoting sport and healthy lifestyle habits”, said Jésica Trujillo.

Trujillo added that this Christmas, “the popular Turkey Race is one of the most traditional sporting events of Christmas in the province of Malaga; it is adapted to all audiences, age ranges, with a forecast of 1,200 people registered to take part”.

This year’s Turkey Run is over a distance of 4.5 kilometres, with the start and finish at the athletics track of the Arroyo de la Miel sports centre. The runners will cross Salvador Vicente, Orujo, Ribero, Pacharán, Alhambra, Medina Azahara, Avenida de la Constitución, Bonanza, Zodiaco, Virgo, Gamonal, García Lorca, Melilla, Obispo Herrera Oria, Constitución again, Calle Las Flores, Sierrasol and finish at the Arroyo de la Miel Sports Centre.

As for the race planned for people with functional diversity, the organisers have created an adapted 2.2 kilometre route, led by ABAD, which will take collaborators and parents along with the participants from this group. These runners will then rejoin the official route in Calle las Flores and together with the other participants will arrive at the Arroyo de la Miel sports centre.

