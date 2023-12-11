Ace-ing Christmas: Carlos Alcaraz Serves Christmas Cheer

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 18:46
Carlos Alcaraz ignites Murcia's holiday spirit.
Image: Murcia town hall
MOVE over, Santa! Murcia’s Plaza Circular just got served a tennis-tastic, tree-lighting extravaganza courtesy of none other than the sensational Carlos Alcaraz. The streets were packed waiting for local tennis superstar and singing sensation Ruth Lorenzo to kick off the celebrations.
The whole event kicked off with Drilo’s Gang – delighting the children with some festive tunes, setting the stage for Ruth Lorenzo from Las Torres de Cotillas in Murcia, to hit it out of the park dressed in a Santa cape. The audience danced and sang along to her tunes. Ruth, who represented Spain in Eurovision 2014, captivated the crowd with performances of ‘Tú’ and ‘Loveaholic’, showcasing why she’s one of the internationally acclaimed artists.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sherezade (@bysherezade)
A post shared by Sherezade (@bysherezade)
At 7:15 pm on December 9, Carlos Alcaraz took hold of an illuminated racket and launched a ball at the 32-metre Christmas Tree structure turning on the lights, and got the party started. A ten-minute firework show followed accompanied by Christmas music. The tennis star left a message for the people of Murcia, writing on a television camera lens: ‘Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Long live the Region of Murcia.’
This Christmas tree now stands as the Christmas hub of Murcia, hosting many daily activities like concerts and workshops.
For more Costa Cálida and Murcia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.