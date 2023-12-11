Ace-ing Christmas: Carlos Alcaraz Serves Christmas Cheer

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 18:46

Carlos Alcaraz ignites Murcia's holiday spirit. Image: Murcia town hall

MOVE over, Santa! Murcia’s Plaza Circular just got served a tennis-tastic, tree-lighting extravaganza courtesy of none other than the sensational Carlos Alcaraz. The streets were packed waiting for local tennis superstar and singing sensation Ruth Lorenzo to kick off the celebrations.

Ruth Lorenzo’s Melodic Magic

The whole event kicked off with Drilo’s Gang – delighting the children with some festive tunes, setting the stage for Ruth Lorenzo from Las Torres de Cotillas in Murcia, to hit it out of the park dressed in a Santa cape. The audience danced and sang along to her tunes. Ruth, who represented Spain in Eurovision 2014, captivated the crowd with performances of ‘Tú’ and ‘Loveaholic’, showcasing why she’s one of the internationally acclaimed artists.

Fireworks Light up Murcia

At 7:15 pm on December 9, Carlos Alcaraz took hold of an illuminated racket and launched a ball at the 32-metre Christmas Tree structure turning on the lights, and got the party started. A ten-minute firework show followed accompanied by Christmas music. The tennis star left a message for the people of Murcia, writing on a television camera lens: ‘Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Long live the Region of Murcia.’

This Christmas tree now stands as the Christmas hub of Murcia, hosting many daily activities like concerts and workshops.

