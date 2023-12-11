Almanzora Group of Friends Open Day

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 12:04

The Almanzora Group of Friends Credit: Facebook

A FANTASTIC day was had last week on Thursday, December 7, by the Almanzora Group of Friends.

Around 40 members and friends attended the event, where they were offered a wonderful Christmas buffet with delicious servings of food and mulled wine to capture the essence of the season.

A special thanks was given to the ladies who prepared the tasty bites and drinks for all, including turkey sandwiches with cranberry sauce, Christmas cake, marzipan decorated tartlets, sausage rolls & an abundance of other sweet & savoury goodies.

Member Mike Witherspoon told Euro Weekly News that “excellent entertainment was provided by a group of schoolchildren from the CEIP Virgen del Saliente, who recited, sang and danced!”

He also explained that “outside there was the ever popular tombola, with a prize every time. After the children had finished their performance they distributed cards which they had made as well as staying for a while, with some even having a go on the tombola, and winning!”

A Book Hunt was also offered (the brain child of Andrea Evans) which people were reported to definitely be intrigued by! Those who participated explored the extensive library with the clues given, searching for that particular book!