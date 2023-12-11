Almeria’s Super Sommelier

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 11:38

The Super Sommelier Credit: Lucia Fuentes Instagram

A NEW gastronomic award has been given to Almeria, the best sommelier in Spain.

The latest achievement of the region comes only a few days after Jose Alvarez revalidated the Michelin Star of La Costa Restaurant, but now Almeria has another national recognition, that is having the best sommelier in Spain.

This is the title that sommelier Lucia Fuentes has been awarded. She has been working for the Olivencia Group for a few months now, being responsible for the group’s gastronomic division

The award was given by the Club de Gourmets magazine, who recently announced that, “we already have winners! The readers of Club de Gourmets magazine have chosen the best sommelier that really stood out this year!”

“Twelve editions precede these prestigious awards, granted by Club de Gourmets magazine, a publication that was born in 1976 and that for more than 47 years has lived and reflected the culinary and wine trends of our country,” the publication continued.

Lucia Fuentes and the other category winners will receive their awards at the 37th Salon Gourmets, which will be held from April 22 to 25, 2024 at Ifema.