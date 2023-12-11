By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 9:06

Benidorm's Year-End Delight: Residents Gear Up for Exclusive Shopping Vouchers. Image: Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com.

Benidorm has exciting news for its residents, as it confirms an additional shopping voucher campaign to round off the year.

From December 15 to 31, residents of Benidorm can actively participate in this initiative.

Starting at 9:00 AM on December 15, residents will have the opportunity to download consumer shopping vouchers and redeem them at various participating shops.

For further information or any enquiries, reach out via email to benidormtedamas@benidorm.

It’s important to note that, as per the rules, even those who have previously benefited from consumer bonus campaigns must register on the website www.bonobenidormtedamas.es.

Upon entering the website, individuals should navigate to the Consumer Area, where they need to register by providing their DNI or NIF and setting a password.

Once the registration process is complete, users can conveniently request their vouchers or opt to download them in PDF format and print them for easy access.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to enjoy additional savings and make the most of the year-end shopping spree!