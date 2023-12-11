Charity Golf raises nearly €10,000

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 9:09

Charity Golf Photo: Facebook / Collective Calling

The ‘Golf in the Sun’ society has made a positive impact in the community through its charitable efforts over the years and, this year, raised an incredible €9,419 for Collective Calling at their charity golf tournament.

Their generosity will directly impact the local homeless community in Spain, bringing hope and support. The funds raised through a charity auction and a raffle will go towards converting a vehicle into a Mobile Sanitary Unit with showers, a crucial step in providing essential services to the homeless.

The mission of Collective Calling in Spain is to combat homelessness by providing comprehensive support and long-term solutions to individuals and communities in need.

The latest data compiled by the Spanish National Institute of Statistics show that the number of homeless people has grown by 25% in Spain in the last 10years. The organisation is dedicated to addressing these issues through assistance and empowerment.

Photo: Facebook / Collective Calling