Charity Golf raises nearly €10,000

Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 9:09
Charity Golf
Photo: Facebook / Collective Calling
The ‘Golf in the Sun’ society has made a positive impact in the community through its charitable efforts over the years and, this year, raised an incredible €9,419 for Collective Calling at their charity golf tournament.
Their generosity will directly impact the local homeless community in Spain, bringing hope and support. The funds raised through a charity auction and a raffle will go towards converting a vehicle into a Mobile Sanitary Unit with showers, a crucial step in providing essential services to the homeless.
The mission of Collective Calling in Spain is to combat homelessness by providing comprehensive support and long-term solutions to individuals and communities in need.
The latest data compiled by the Spanish National Institute of Statistics show that the number of homeless people has grown by 25% in Spain in the last 10years. The organisation is dedicated to addressing these issues through assistance and empowerment.
Photo: Facebook / Collective Calling
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
