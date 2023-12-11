Cheesy Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park •
More than 30 producers will take part in the 9th ‘POPI’ Sabor a Málaga Cheese Fair in Estepona which will be located on Calle Terraza, and can be visited from December 14 to 17, from 11am until 9pm each day.
This fair is held with the aim of promoting and highlighting the great quality and variety of cheeses and dairy products made by the participating companies, 80% of which come from the province of Malaga. ‘Sabor a Málaga’ is a benchmark of quality for consumers featuring gourmet products of national and international origin.
Visitors to the fair will once again have the opportunity to visit the points of sale of more than 30 producers, who will offer the public a large number of cheeses and dairy products.
Although cheese will be the star product of the fair, other products such as wine, oil, dried fruit and nuts, olives, pickles and pâté will also be on sale, making the event a gastronomic market that is expected to attract visitors as it is being held in the middle of the build up to Christmas.
