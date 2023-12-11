By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 12:18

Christmas Angels Photo: Malaga City Council

‘Angélical: The Kingdom of the Christmas Angels’ in Malaga’s botanical-historical garden La Concepción has opened and can be visited until January 7 with prices starting at 1€2 for adults and €8 for children.

The show consists of a walk of approximately 1 hour around the grounds where lighting, music, scenography, light sculptures, projections and video mapping are combined. Throughout the tour there will be 8 kingdoms, each representing a different aspect of Christmas.

Access will run until January 7, 2024 with shows running from 6.30pm (after the Garden closes to the public) until 9.30pm with tickets every 30 minutes, allowing a maximum of 400 people per time slot to maintain a safe and comfortable environment. It will be closed on December 24 and 31.

Tickets for ‘Angélical: El reino de los ángeles de la Navidad’ can be purchased through the show’s official website (lucesdelaconcepcion.es/). There will be 5 days (December 4, 11, 18 and 27 and January 3) with a 50% discount, as well as discounts of 30% for groups of more than 10 people and 20% for people with reduced mobility. Children under the age of three go free.

To facilitate arrival at the site, 3 secure parking areas have been set up with capacity for more than 700 vehicles: 2 of them are attached to the site and a 3rd is connected by shuttles that will take visitors directly to the entrance of the Botanical Garden. There will also be a shuttle service with the EMT line 2 stop from Ciudad Jardín.