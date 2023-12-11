By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 9:38

Feathered Friends or Architectural Fiends? Elche Takes Flight Against Pigeon Perils. Image: Jono Photography / Shutterstock.com.

Elche City Council has launched a campaign to raise awareness about the perils of feeding pigeons, a seemingly innocuous action that contributes to the overpopulation of these birds.

This overpopulation, in turn, poses a genuine threat to the structural integrity of historic buildings throughout the city.

Inma Mora, the Councillor for Animal Welfare, emphasised the gregarious nature of pigeons, explaining that when one bird is fed in a particular location, it attracts others, resulting in an overconcentration that not only inconveniences residents but also poses potential health and environmental risks due to the transmission of various diseases by these animals.

Highlighting the proactive measures taken by the city, Inma Mora pointed out the existence of two designated pigeon lofts in Elche.

One is situated in the Municipal Park, and the other in the San Antón neighbourhood, both providing essential sustenance and shelter for pigeons.

However, to strike a balance between coexistence and preservation, the Municipal Park remains the sole designated area within the city where individuals can continue to feed pigeons.