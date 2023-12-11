Google’s Top Searches In Spain For 2023

UPDATE: Geert Wilders receives huge blow as potential Dutch coalition partner rules itself out Close
By John Ensor • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 12:28

What Were The Top Google Searches In Spain This Year

Google search. Credit: AnaLysiSStudiO/Shutterstock.com

What has captured Spain’s interest over the course of this year? Google’s latest data from Spain for 2023 offers some intriguing insights.

The list of top Google searches in Spain highlights the diverse interests of its internet users. This list is a window into the prevailing trends and topics that captured the nation’s attention in 2023, writes El Español.

The Rise Of AI And Politics

It’s interesting to note that in the realm of news, ‘ChatGPT’ emerged as the most popular search term, even outpacing the general and municipal elections of the year.

The term ‘Elections 2023’ trailed behind, highlighting the significant impact of artificial intelligence on public consciousness.

Spaniards were also keenly interested in election details, with frequent searches like ‘How are the elections going?’ and other politically oriented queries such as ‘What is the amnesty’ and ‘Why the war between Israel and Gaza’.

Top Searches News

  • ChatGPT
  • Elections 2023
  • Women’s Soccer World Cup
  • Rubiales
  • Israel
  • Maria Teresa Campos
  • Shakira
  • Mbappe
  • Matthew Perry
  • Marta Chavarri

Practical Queries And Regional Differences

The report also sheds light on the practical concerns of Spaniards. Queries like ‘How to vote by mail’ and ‘How to buy Treasury Bills’ were among the top ‘How to’ searches, reflecting a blend of civic engagement and financial awareness.

These searches, including ‘How do I know where I have to vote?’ and ‘How to survive a goodbye’, reveal a populace actively seeking information to navigate everyday challenges.

Top Searches In Malaga

  • ChatGPT
  • Soccer Women’s World Cup 202
  • Elections 2023
  • Rubiales
  • Maria Teresa Campos
  • Mbappe
  • Israel
  • Oppenheimer
  • Clara Chia
  • Shakira

Top searches in Valencia

  • ChatGPT
  • Elections 2023
  • Israel
  • Oppenheimer
  • Shakira
  • Clara Chia
  • Soccer Women’s World Cup 2023
  • Rubiales
  • Matthew Perry
  • Maria Teresa Campos

Sport And Music

Sports remained a dominant theme in Spanish searches, with the Women’s Soccer World Cup and French footballer Mbappe gaining significant attention.

In music, Shakira was the most searched artist, possibly fuelled by her legal issues, while other notable figures like Sinead O’Connor and Tina Turner also featured prominently due to their passing in 2023.

Top Searches In Music

  • Shakira
  • Maria Jimenez
  • Tina Turner
  • Carmen Sevilla
  • Sinead O’Connor
  • White Dove
  • Loren
  • Amaral
  • Bruce Springsteen
  • Inigo Quintero

