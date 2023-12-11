Google’s Top Searches In Spain For 2023

By John Ensor •
What has captured Spain’s interest over the course of this year? Google’s latest data from Spain for 2023 offers some intriguing insights.
The list of top Google searches in Spain highlights the diverse interests of its internet users. This list is a window into the prevailing trends and topics that captured the nation’s attention in 2023, writes El Español.
It’s interesting to note that in the realm of news, ‘ChatGPT’ emerged as the most popular search term, even outpacing the general and municipal elections of the year.
The term ‘Elections 2023’ trailed behind, highlighting the significant impact of artificial intelligence on public consciousness.
Spaniards were also keenly interested in election details, with frequent searches like ‘How are the elections going?’ and other politically oriented queries such as ‘What is the amnesty’ and ‘Why the war between Israel and Gaza’.
The report also sheds light on the practical concerns of Spaniards. Queries like ‘How to vote by mail’ and ‘How to buy Treasury Bills’ were among the top ‘How to’ searches, reflecting a blend of civic engagement and financial awareness.
These searches, including ‘How do I know where I have to vote?’ and ‘How to survive a goodbye’, reveal a populace actively seeking information to navigate everyday challenges.
Sports remained a dominant theme in Spanish searches, with the Women’s Soccer World Cup and French footballer Mbappe gaining significant attention.
In music, Shakira was the most searched artist, possibly fuelled by her legal issues, while other notable figures like Sinead O’Connor and Tina Turner also featured prominently due to their passing in 2023.
