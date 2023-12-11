Google’s Top Searches In Spain For 2023

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 12:28

Google search. Credit: AnaLysiSStudiO/Shutterstock.com

What has captured Spain’s interest over the course of this year? Google’s latest data from Spain for 2023 offers some intriguing insights.

The list of top Google searches in Spain highlights the diverse interests of its internet users. This list is a window into the prevailing trends and topics that captured the nation’s attention in 2023, writes El Español.

The Rise Of AI And Politics

It’s interesting to note that in the realm of news, ‘ChatGPT’ emerged as the most popular search term, even outpacing the general and municipal elections of the year.

The term ‘Elections 2023’ trailed behind, highlighting the significant impact of artificial intelligence on public consciousness.

Spaniards were also keenly interested in election details, with frequent searches like ‘How are the elections going?’ and other politically oriented queries such as ‘What is the amnesty’ and ‘Why the war between Israel and Gaza’.

Top Searches News

ChatGPT

Elections 2023

Women’s Soccer World Cup

Rubiales

Israel

Maria Teresa Campos

Shakira

Mbappe

Matthew Perry

Marta Chavarri

Practical Queries And Regional Differences

The report also sheds light on the practical concerns of Spaniards. Queries like ‘How to vote by mail’ and ‘How to buy Treasury Bills’ were among the top ‘How to’ searches, reflecting a blend of civic engagement and financial awareness.

These searches, including ‘How do I know where I have to vote?’ and ‘How to survive a goodbye’, reveal a populace actively seeking information to navigate everyday challenges.

Top Searches In Malaga

ChatGPT

Soccer Women’s World Cup 202

Elections 2023

Rubiales

Maria Teresa Campos

Mbappe

Israel

Oppenheimer

Clara Chia

Shakira

Top searches in Valencia

ChatGPT

Elections 2023

Israel

Oppenheimer

Shakira

Clara Chia

Soccer Women’s World Cup 2023

Rubiales

Matthew Perry

Maria Teresa Campos

Sport And Music

Sports remained a dominant theme in Spanish searches, with the Women’s Soccer World Cup and French footballer Mbappe gaining significant attention.

In music, Shakira was the most searched artist, possibly fuelled by her legal issues, while other notable figures like Sinead O’Connor and Tina Turner also featured prominently due to their passing in 2023.

Top Searches In Music

Shakira

Maria Jimenez

Tina Turner

Carmen Sevilla

Sinead O’Connor

White Dove

Loren

Amaral

Bruce Springsteen

Inigo Quintero