By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 19:05

Harmony & Charity: Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir Strikes a Festive Chord. Image: Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir.

The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir (CBMVC) undeniably captivated the audience during the Christmas Lights Ceremony in Moraira on December 6.

Not only did they entertain onlookers with their melodious festive performance, but the Choir also demonstrated their philanthropic spirit by raising funds for SOS Ukraine.

For those harbouring the dream of joining this exceptionally talented ensemble, the CBMVC extends a warm invitation to men of all nationalities who share a passion for singing.

For additional information, visit the Choir’s website at www.costablancamalevoicechoir.com or call Mike on +34 645081539.