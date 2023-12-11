By Anna Ellis •
Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 19:05
Harmony & Charity: Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir Strikes a Festive Chord. Image: Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir.
The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir (CBMVC) undeniably captivated the audience during the Christmas Lights Ceremony in Moraira on December 6.
Not only did they entertain onlookers with their melodious festive performance, but the Choir also demonstrated their philanthropic spirit by raising funds for SOS Ukraine.
For those harbouring the dream of joining this exceptionally talented ensemble, the CBMVC extends a warm invitation to men of all nationalities who share a passion for singing.
For additional information, visit the Choir’s website at www.costablancamalevoicechoir.com or call Mike on +34 645081539.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.