Latest news in brief from Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 12:43

Rainbow Skies! Credit: Andy Highfield, Facebook

Rainbow Sky

Last week, if anyone glanced at the sky in Mojacar, one may have seen quite a rare phenomena known as ‘cloud iridescence’. This is a diffraction effect caused by tiny ice crystals or water particles in the atmosphere ‘splitting’ the light of the sun into various component colour parts. Very similar, in fact, to a rainbow!

Christmas Pies!

CORNISH pride in Albox have received a big delivery of large pork pies to their store early this week. So stop the stress of getting one so close to Christmas, perhaps pick one up now and defrost it for when you need it!

Christmas Market

THE Old School in Palaces, Albox, will hold their first ever Christmas Markets on Saturday, December 16 at 3pm and Sunday, December 17 at 11am. There for attendees to enjoy will be many cute craft stalls, hot drinks and Christmas workshops!

Sunday Yoga

In Vera, the weather is the perfect pairing to the ‘winter beaches’ program that is currently in full swing. On Sunday, December 10, residents started the morning with a relaxing yoga and meditation session, connecting body and mind in front of the sea.

Motor Show

After several years, the California Motor Show returns to Antas on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 December. A show for all audiences, full of adrenaline, cars, quads, freestyle exhibition, drifts, fire tests and incredible manoeuvres. The Box office opens one hour before each show, which will begin at 5.30pm on both days.

Did you know?

Many scenes of the cinematic wonder ‘Treasure Island’ by Orson Welles were actually filmed right here in Mojacar! Named ‘the greatest pirate adventure ever’, watch out for the well known Mojacar beach ‘arch rock’ in the landing scene as well as a clear shot of the ‘shark’s tooth’.

The Pilarico Christmas Race

FOR the second year running, the town of Antas will hold its 8km Pilarico Christmas Race!

The race will take place on Christmas Eve, December 24, and anyone wanting to sign up can do so until Thursday, December 21 at 12 midday. Applications can be made at the website https://www.alcanzatumeta.es/ii-subida-al-pilarico-christmas. When completing the inscription, It is important to enter the t-shirt size.

The price for entry is €2 for children under 16 years of age and €5 for adults.

It is completely prohibited to compete in the race without having pre-registered and possessing a bib number.

Water and fruit will be given to all participants and gift raffles will be held once the prize giving is over at Cabezo de Maria. There will be prizes for first, second and third place. On your marks!

Almeria Olives Protected

ALMERIA is making a stand against thieves and are coming up with ways to protect their precious olives.

This year, complaints to the Civil Guard barracks for crop theft from olive trees have multiplied, with the clear incentive for the thieves being the price of oil.

At the current price, 500 kilos of stolen olives can bring a profit of around €1,000. According to the Ministry of the Interior, at the end of 2022, there were 441 thefts reported in Almeria, with only 52 cases resolved.

However, until now, olive mills accepted olives from any source, but the situation has changed. At the Virgen de Lourdes Oil Mill in Los Gallardos, an example is being set, and a protection placed upon the hard working farmers and their mills. The first thing those who come with olives now see is a large sign that says: “Olives cannot be exchanged for oil without justifying the polygon, plot and photocopy of the DNI.”