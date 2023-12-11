Magical Marbella Christmas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 11:14

Magic show Photo: Facebook / Nebek

ON Saturday, December 23 Christmas Magic comes to the Palacio de Congresos in Marbella. A Magic and Comedy Show for all the family with the fantastic magician and Illusionist Nebek, the Elf Amanda and the participation of Father Christmas himself.

Starting at 5pm and finishing at 8pm you can’t miss this magical show full of humour for the whole family. The magician Nebek has prepared a unique experience that will surprise and thrill the audience – it’s the perfect show for this festive season.

What can you expect from the show? Much more than just magic tricks: magician Nebek will take you on a magical journey through Christmas, with the special participation of Father Christmas and a Christmas elf. You will witness the most incredible magic tricks and experience the excitement of Christmas in a way never seen before.

But that’s not all, the show is interactive and participatory. You will have the opportunity to be part of some magic tricks, which will make the experience even more exciting – imagine being part of the magic and amaze all your loved ones – it will be a special December for you and your loved ones!

Do you want to make this December truly magical? Don’t miss the opportunity to see the show “Mágica Navidad” It’s a unique experience, where magic, humour and Christmas come together in one show.

Tickets are from €25 and, in the Magic Shop, there are 2 special boxes: one for the little ones and one for the adults. Both boxes are made by the organisers and contain semi-professional tricks of excellent quality. Best of all, these boxes are not available in the usual toy shops, so you will have a unique opportunity to ask Father Christmas for them during his visit to the event. It will be a magical surprise you won’t want to miss out.