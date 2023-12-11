Musical fusion Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 9:32
Musical Fusion
Photo: Hermane
HERMANE’S “Between Chopin And Vangelis“, an avant garde concert, is being held at La Cochera Cabaret in Malaga on Friday, December 22.
Dutch composer and pianist Hermane has lived more than 30 years in Latin America, the USA, Eastern Europe and several African countries, soaking up the traditional music of each country.
Hermane is a very meticulous composer who seeks to go beyond the typical “four repeated chords” so common in contemporary music. He draws inspiration from great classical masters such as Chopin and Beethoven as well as contemporary masters such as Pink Floyd, Vangelis, Zimmer and Einaudi. The result is a delicate and prodigious fusion of pop & soul tunes, with gospel, flamenco, Latin and classical influences.
At the heart of the concert is the grand piano, to which Hermane adds pulsating textures of synthesizers, percussion instruments and mystical vocals, culminating in a stunning grand finale. In a thrilling kaleidoscope of sounds and colors, Hermane takes you from beautifully fragile piano compositions, through rich harmonies of a huge gong to pulsating synth pads and bombastic vocals.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.