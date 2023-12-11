Musical fusion Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 9:32

Musical Fusion Photo: Hermane

HERMANE’S “Between Chopin And Vangelis“, an avant garde concert, is being held at La Cochera Cabaret in Malaga on Friday, December 22.

Dutch composer and pianist Hermane has lived more than 30 years in Latin America, the USA, Eastern Europe and several African countries, soaking up the traditional music of each country.

Hermane is a very meticulous composer who seeks to go beyond the typical “four repeated chords” so common in contemporary music. He draws inspiration from great classical masters such as Chopin and Beethoven as well as contemporary masters such as Pink Floyd, Vangelis, Zimmer and Einaudi. The result is a delicate and prodigious fusion of pop & soul tunes, with gospel, flamenco, Latin and classical influences.

At the heart of the concert is the grand piano, to which Hermane adds pulsating textures of synthesizers, percussion instruments and mystical vocals, culminating in a stunning grand finale. In a thrilling kaleidoscope of sounds and colors, Hermane takes you from beautifully fragile piano compositions, through rich harmonies of a huge gong to pulsating synth pads and bombastic vocals.