Navigating Spain’s MOT: The Essentials

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 14:29

Vehicle testing (ITV) in Valencia. Credit: Joaquin Corbalan P/Shutterstock.com

Ever wondered about the intricacies of Spain’s vehicle inspection process? The Technical Inspection, or ITV, is a mandatory check-up for all vehicles on Spanish roads, ensuring legal and safe operation.

Recently, the Guardia Civil and the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) highlighted the essential information about ITV on their social media platforms, according to 20 Minutos. They aimed to clarify common queries about this vital safety procedure.

Who Can Take Your Car for ITV?

Contrary to popular belief, the vehicle’s owner needn’t be the one to take it for the Technical Inspection. The ITV states there are no specific rules about who should present the vehicle at the service station.

This flexibility means a family member, friend, or even a professional service can take on this task. Currently, some workshops offer to handle ITV appointments, emphasizing the importance of the vehicle being presented on the scheduled date.

First MOT For New Cars

According to the DGT, new vehicles are exempt from the ITV until they turn four years old. For instance, a car bought in December 2023 would need its first Technical Inspection in December 2027.

However, any significant modifications, such as the installation of tinted windows, require an earlier inspection to approve the changes.

Diving With An Expired ITV

The DGT strictly prohibits driving with an expired ITV, even if an appointment is scheduled after the appointment has expired.

They consistently campaign on social media, stressing the dangers of skipping the ITV. Not only does it increase accident risks, but insurance companies may also deny coverage for damages if the MOT is out of date.

In summary, understanding ITV regulations is crucial for all vehicle owners in Spain. It ensures not just compliance with legal requirements but also guarantees road safety.