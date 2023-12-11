The ‘All Aloud’ Charity Christmas Concert

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 11:49

All Aloud! Credit: Gary Mitchell

THE All Aloud Community Choir of Albox will be holding a Christmas Concert in the Kubatin Bar, behind the Hostal Meson in Arboleas on December 15.

The spectacular show will begin at 7.30pm and is being held in support of the Spanish cancer charity Asociacion Espanola de Cancer or AECC.

AECC is a national Spanish Cancer Charity, but local branches are responsible for their own fundraising. The charity supports anyone suffering from this awful illness regardless of nationality and All Aloud are proud to be supporting this worthwhile cause.

The concert was initially due to be held in Vera in July this year, but the snap Spanish General Election caused a cancellation as the planned venue was being used as a Polling Station. It was then eventually decided that the concert would be delayed until the Christmas period.

The choir will sing a variety of Christmas songs, both traditional and popular. There will also be some not so familiar, one or two with an element of humour, and also a musical tribute to our Spanish hosts.

Song sheets will be provided for those who wish to participate in the section that encourages the audience to have a sing along! Entry is free but donations will be accepted for the charity on the night of what promises to be an entertaining evening of music, song and good humour.

The All Aloud Choir is a group of people who not only love to sing but who also enjoy each other’s company. The emphasis is on fun and enjoyment. There are no auditions and there is no requirement to read music. Anyone who sings in the shower or sings along to the radio qualifies for membership!