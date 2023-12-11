By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 11:09

The Little Free Library in the Spanish town of Mojacar

A SPECIAL spot has been born in Mojacar, a miniature but magical library, free for all to come and use.

The concept is simple, it’s open and free to use for all. You can bring a book and take one back, or just bring one, or just take one! It has books for adults and children alike, in many different languages. The Little Free Library even has a solar panel to keep it alight at night for those midnight readers!

The idea for this ‘Little Free Library’ in Mojacar came from the story-loving-soul, Antonia Caraveteanu. Euro Weekly News spoke to Antonia who explained that, “the idea came to me because I’ve seen these in different cities and always felt bad that there’s no bookshop in the Pueblo, I figured this would be a nice book initiative”.

‘Little Free Library’ is a non profit organisation based in St. Paul, Minnesota. Their mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access for all. Antonia told us that soon Mojacar will be on their official map.

“The library was built and shipped from Ukraine” She explained, “to make it happen, I fundraised for it and a few people made small donations, like Hillary McCusker and Janet Crook. Not forgetting my next door neighbours Pamela and Des Daly, who also painted it and helped mount it on the wall. My husband helped me quite a bit as well, he donated books in Spanish and my two year old daughter Eva Luna (who is also the inspiration for the painting on it) even donated her books! Other neighbours brought more books too!”

What a lovely winter wonder! The new book-filled addition to the town has been shared by many locals on social media, who are hailing it as a fantastic idea and concept. Antonia told EWN that “my dream is to one day open a bookshop, perhaps in Mojacar, and this is the closest I can get to that dream for now”.

The first reader to enjoy the Little Free Library was Antonia’s daughter Eva Luna, who is also quite little, but was seen to thoroughly enjoy this lovely legacy that her mother has created.