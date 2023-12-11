By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 19:20

U3A Javea: Lighting Up Smiles and Hearts This Christmas. Image: U3A Javea.

This Christmas season, the members of Javea’s U3A have illuminated the faces of many underprivileged local children.

Over the past three months, the U3A community has consistently contributed to the Make A Smile charity’s Christmas bag appeal at each of their All Members’ meetings.

The U3A President, Claude Grealy, recently presented a substantial check of €1,600 to the charity’s dedicated founders, Tony and Lucy Big.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the U3A committee, Treasurer Sally Rush acknowledged the members’ generosity, stating, “Not only are you contributing to a worthy cause, but you are also lightening the workload for our dedicated volunteers, a genuinely appreciated gesture.”

In addition to monetary contributions, U3A Javea collected many gifts and toiletries for the children supported by the Make A Smile charity.

Highlighting the continuous dedication of U3A groups, Angela Chantry and Tony Dearie, leaders of the Spanish Culture & Cuisine Group, presented President Claude with a donation of €450 for Make A Smile.

This generous sum was accumulated by the group’s members throughout the year, showcasing the enduring spirit of giving within the U3A community.