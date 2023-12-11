By Anna Ellis •
Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 19:14
Wandering Wisemen: Benidorm's Grand Trio Takes a Stroll to Spread Holiday Cheer. Image: VIsit Benidorm.
The incredibly large Three Wise Men of Benidorm have found a new abode, gracing the landscape at El Parque de Foietes.
Towering at an impressive 10 metres, these iconic figures have been relocated as part of the City Council’s strategic decision to make them “itinerant,” allowing them to traverse the city’s various neighbourhoods each year.
The intention is to spread the festive spirit far and wide, bringing the magic of Christmas to different corners of the renowned tourist capital.
For years, the three majestic 10-metre Wise Men have served as a key attraction in the city, captivating visitors with their grandeur.
Previously, they held court in the Plaza de SSMM Los Reyes de España, situated at the Town Hall, alongside other festive activities and decorations that adorned the Plaza de la Navidad.
Now, their relocation to El Parque de Foietes marks a fresh chapter in their journey, contributing to the widespread celebration of the holiday season.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
