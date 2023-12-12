By Anna Ellis •
Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 13:11
AVLO Unleashes High-Speed Thrills: 'Low-Cost' Train Breaks Ground. Image: Avlorenfe / Facebook
AVLO, the pioneering high-speed “low-cost” train connecting the southern province stations of Matola in Elche and Miguel Hernández in Orihuela to Madrid, embarked on its inaugural journey on Sunday, December 10, marking a significant development ahead of the French company Ouigo.
Ouigo expresses satisfaction over the success of the promotional campaign for the railway line, having already sold 11,000 tickets, with promotional fares of €7 and €9 completely sold out.
Currently, Renfe has scheduled one Avlo train per day, each promoted as “low-cost” in both directions.
The departure from the capital is early in the morning, with the return from the south of the province taking place in mid-morning.
Simultaneously, the regular AVE service will continue making stops at both stations, following the model established in recent months.
This means five trains heading to Madrid and six returning, although Orihuela may have up to 9 connections since other trains departing from its station head to Chamartín, albeit at a slower pace, taking over four hours.
The introduction of Avlo is set to offer travellers a more budget-friendly option while maintaining the convenience of high-speed travel between these key locations.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
