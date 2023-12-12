Bark, Run, Win! Javea’s San Silvestre Perrestre Charity Run Unleashes Festive Fun

By Anna Ellis •
Javea’s Sports Department has proudly presented its first San Silvestre Perrestre Charity Run.
The race will unfold on December 31, starting at 10:00 AM from the Plaza del Convento, featuring a 2.25km circuit through the charming streets of the historic centre.
Participants have the option to run the full 4.5km circuit, walk one lap, join with a pet, or go solo.
The highlight of the event includes a prize for the best individual and collective costumes, with the winners receiving a purchase voucher and a donation of Asevi products.
It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase your creativity and festive spirit!
Registration is now open, it costs €7.00, and you can sign up at www.somesport.com.
A €2 donation from each registration will be dedicated to supporting Apasa Javea, making your participation even more impactful.
So, whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for some festive fun, join us for the San Silvestre Perrestre and make a positive contribution to a great cause.
See you at the starting line!
