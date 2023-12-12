Barreiros: The Forgotten Spanish Automotive Brand

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 16:42

Barreiros-built Dodge Dart. Credit: Spanish Coches/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

The remarkable story of Eduardo Barreiros, the Spanish equivalent of Henry Ford, demonstrates how a single visionary can transform a nation’s automotive landscape.

In 1954, Eduardo Barreiros laid the foundations of an industrial empire that would revolutionise Spanish mechanics and automotive industry for over two decades.

Barreiros engines became a ubiquitous presence across Spain’s roads and factories from 1954 to 1978. Mari Luz Barreiros, his daughter and the president of the Barreiros Foundation, recently shared insights into her father’s legacy on Onda Cero.

The Rise Of Barreiros

Eduardo Barreiros was born in a small Galician village in 1919 and began his journey in a modest Ourense workshop.

His mission was was an ambitious one, to transform gasoline engines into more economical diesel variants.

Despite experts deeming it impossible, Barreiros succeeded, converting nearly 2,000 trucks to diesel. This breakthrough led to the establishment of a small factory in Villaverde, Madrid, starting with just seven employees.

It eventually expanded into a two million square metre industrial giant, manufacturing 40 per cent of the country’s trucks. In its time, the Barreiros company created 25,000 direct jobs and 100,000 indirect jobs and built cars, trucks, forklifts, vans and boat engines.

Challenges And Triumphs

Barreiros’ success, however, was not without obstacles. The National Institute of Industry (INI) during Franco‘s regime posed significant challenges. ‘Anyone who tried to create a company, raise their head, they did not consent to it,’ Mari Luz remarked, rejecting the label of ‘Diesel of the regime’ often attributed to the company.

A turning point came when Barreiros won a competition to supply trucks to the Portuguese army for use in Mozambique, outperforming giants like Mercedes and even towing a General Motors prototype.

A Legacy Of Generosity

The story of Eduardo Barreiros is not just about industrial success but also about humanity. Mari Luz highlights her father’s ‘infinite’ generosity, a sentiment echoed by listeners who shared their memories of the iconic brand.

This enduring legacy, preserved by the Barreiros Foundation, is a testament to Eduardo Barreiros’ transformative impact on Spanish industry.