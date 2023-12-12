Can you help Jemma in her time of need?

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 14:48

Jemma’s journey Credit: Steph Mortimore

THE big C as it is often known, affects many of us. Be it directly or indirectly, pain caused by this ruthless disease has broken many hearts around the world.

According to the World Health Organisation, recent studies have shown that nearly half of people diagnosed with cancer experience anxiety and loss of faith. However, one person who has not let her diagnosis get her down is Spanish resident Jemma Sutton.

Jemma was first diagnosed in 2021 at the age of 43 with aggressive grade three breast cancer, thanks to her cat constantly alerting her to a particular area of her breast, which is where a tumour was eventually found. Originally from the UK, Jemma does not have any family here in Spain, nor does she have children or a partner by her side. In spite of this, she remained strong, and after a long struggle, countless treatments and a rollercoaster of complications since first being diagnosed, her condition had stabilised and she was put on reduced monitoring checks.

During this time, Jemma dedicated herself to helping others, creating support groups on social media, doing research and sharing lifestyle tips, even writing a book full of healthy recipes that aid in the prevention of cancer rather than the cure. Even when Jemma felt she was alone, she made it her mission that others would not feel that way, and did everything she could to support people in her position.

Close friend, Steph Mortimore, told Euro Weekly News that Jemma is one of the kindest people she has ever met. “I met her when she was first diagnosed and she has managed to stay strong and positive through it all, always thinking of how to be there for other people even though she was struggling herself”

Unfortunately, after another MRI check done in November this year, she has been told by doctors that it’s extremely likely that the cancer is back, so she now needs urgent life saving investigations and treatment. Jemma’s previous breast cancer tumour didn’t show on standard screening methods such as mammogram and ultrasound, and due to this she now needs the expertise of various specialists.

Due to the last two years of treatments and costs, Jemma has now run out of funds, and after all her aid and support for others, she now desperately needs help herself.

This is where friend Steph decided to step in, and create Jemma a gofundme page in order to try to raise the money she needs for her urgent treatment and possible surgery. Jemma is a high risk case with a fatal recurrence risk of 32 per cent and will need this as soon as possible, a double mastectomy is anticipated.

Any donation of any size is appreciated greatly, as after all her help for others, Jemma now needs help from anyone who can, in order to save her life.

To come together and save Jemma, please visit her go fund me page at this link. https://www.gofundme.com/f/urgent-medical-funds-for-jemma?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet-first-launch&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

Thank you.