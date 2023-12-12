Carols in Duquesa

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 14:08

Love to Sing choir Photo: Facebook / Love to Sing

THE last 2 ‘Love to Sing’ Christmas concerts are taking place on Saturday, December 16 at Las Galerias in Duquesa Port from 11am in support of the SOS dog charity where there will also be a tombola, Christmas stalls, mulled wine and musch more, all in aid of the charity.

And finally on Christmas Eve under Arkwright Arches in Duquesa port you can enjoy this wonderful festive concert of Christmas carols. Go along to enjoy the music and help support local charities.