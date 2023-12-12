Carols in Duquesa

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 14:08
Love to Sing choir
Photo: Facebook / Love to Sing
THE last 2 ‘Love to Sing’ Christmas concerts are taking place on Saturday, December 16 at Las Galerias in Duquesa Port from 11am in support of the SOS dog charity where there will also be a tombola, Christmas stalls, mulled wine and musch more, all in aid of the charity.
And finally on Christmas Eve under Arkwright Arches in Duquesa port you can enjoy this wonderful festive concert of Christmas carols. Go along to enjoy the music and help support local charities.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.