Trending:

Carols in Duquesa

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 14:08

Love to Sing choir Photo: Facebook / Love to Sing

THE last 2 ‘Love to Sing’ Christmas concerts are taking place on Saturday, December 16 at Las Galerias in Duquesa Port from 11am in support of the SOS dog charity where there will also be a tombola, Christmas stalls, mulled wine and musch more, all in aid of the charity.

And finally on Christmas Eve under Arkwright Arches in Duquesa port you can enjoy this wonderful festive concert of Christmas carols. Go along to enjoy the music and help support local charities.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Kevin Fraser Park

Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading