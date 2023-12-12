Celebrate Christmas at Hugo’s Home Farm

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 17:12

Hugo's Home Farm's Christmas celebration. Image: Facebook/Hugo’s Home Farm

GET ready to jingle all the way to Hugo’s Home Farm for a Christmas bash unlike any other. Nestled in the sunny Murcia region, this farm isn’t just your regular rescue centre—it’s a haven for all sorts of animals, from horses and ponies to alpacas, chickens, and even peacocks!

Farm Fun for a Good Cause

Run by Helping Coco Horse Rescue, this place is all about rescuing and rehabilitating animals who’ve had a rough life. But guess what? They’re throwing a Christmas party, and you’re invited! Picture this: a bouncy castle, pony rides, and the chance to take a selfie with the coolest alpacas around. Plus, there’s a Santa post box—because who doesn’t love sending a wish to the North Pole?

Mark your calendars for the 16, 17, and 30 of December, and the 3, 6, and 7 of January. Oh, and here’s the best part—it’s totally free to come! Donations are super welcome, though. Swing by between 11 am to 2 pm, no need to RSVP, and soak up the festive vibes while supporting these amazing animals. It’s a Christmas party you won’t want to miss!

