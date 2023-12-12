Celebrate Christmas at Hugo’s Home Farm

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 17:12
Hugo's Home Farm's Christmas celebration.
Image: Facebook/Hugo’s Home Farm
GET ready to jingle all the way to Hugo’s Home Farm for a Christmas bash unlike any other. Nestled in the sunny Murcia region, this farm isn’t just your regular rescue centre—it’s a haven for all sorts of animals, from horses and ponies to alpacas, chickens, and even peacocks!
Run by Helping Coco Horse Rescue, this place is all about rescuing and rehabilitating animals who’ve had a rough life. But guess what? They’re throwing a Christmas party, and you’re invited! Picture this: a bouncy castle, pony rides, and the chance to take a selfie with the coolest alpacas around. Plus, there’s a Santa post box—because who doesn’t love sending a wish to the North Pole?
Mark your calendars for the 16, 17, and 30 of December, and the 3, 6, and 7 of January. Oh, and here’s the best part—it’s totally free to come! Donations are super welcome, though. Swing by between 11 am to 2 pm, no need to RSVP, and soak up the festive vibes while supporting these amazing animals. It’s a Christmas party you won’t want to miss!
For more Costa Cálida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.