Celebrate the Festive Season in Camposol with Age Concern

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 17:30

Embrace the festive cheer Image: Shutterstock/ fornStudio

COME join the vibrant festivities at Camposol where Age Concern presents an assortment of thrilling Christmas events. Engage in the festive cheer and participate in these forthcoming activities designed to spread happiness while contributing to a noble cause. Age Concern is committed to assisting the local community by allocating all proceeds towards vital needs like medical appointments and nurturing programs that foster companionship.

Where can I get tickets for the events?

To secure your tickets for these eagerly awaited events, visit the Social Centre situated at Avenida de Los Covachos, Camposol C Sector, any weekday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Alternatively, get in touch with Age Concern via phone at 634 317 537 or through email at ageconcerncostacalida@gmail.com. You can also connect with them through their Facebook page – Age Concern Costa Calida.

For individuals in the Port vicinity, tickets are available every Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nico’s Bar, conveniently positioned next to the Market Tavern, thanks to Pat’s assistance.

Something for Everyone

The lineup boasts a diverse array of captivating events including the Benidorm Coach Trip on Market Day, the thrilling Great Christmas Cupcake Bake-off during the Christmas Fayre, delightful sessions of Christmas Carols complemented by mulled wine and mince pies, the enchanting Jingle Bell Ball, a heartwarming Christmas lunch, and the exhilarating New Year’s swim day. Age Concern relies on the community’s backing to ensure the success and remembrance of these events!

