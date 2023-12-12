Coastal train proposal

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 12:54

Coastal train Photo: Shutterstock

THE Plataforma para las Infraestructuras de Málaga, which is made up of several engineers, has put together an extensive report where it offers several alternatives for the long awaited and always postponed train connection between Málaga and Marbella.

The proposal shows the design and creation of what would be a suburban line which in two of its options also passes through Churriana, Alhaurín el Grande, Alhaurín de la Torre, Coín, Ojén, Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara. In the option that the group of engineers see as the most viable, the journey time would be around 40 minutes.

The option would ensure that the towns of Marbella, San Pedro, Alhaurín de la Torre, Las Lagunas (Mijas), Coín and Alhaurín el Grande would be connected with 2 locations: the Costa del Sol Hospital and the bus station in Marbella, both a high priority.

The objective of this study is to gain support to push the authorities into action however, as reported previously by this newspaper, according to the state accounts of the last 10 years, the total amount budgeted for the coastal train stands at just €8,382,000. But, €2.4 billion is the estimated cost for the train to reach Marbella, which makes the total funds already in the kitty at just 0.4% of what is required to complete the project.