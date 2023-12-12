Community Fun in La Herradura

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 16:35
La Herradura comes together in a heartwarming display of unity.
Image: Almuñécar Town Hall
ONCE again, La Herradura rallied for the ‘Solidarity Snack for the Parade,’ drawing hundreds of people, both young and old. Everyone enjoyed churros and chocolate while the air filled with festive carols and musical vibes courtesy of La Herradura’s Pastor and DJ Spyry.
The revamped Plaza de la Independencia, decked out with tables and chairs, gradually filled with attendees of all ages. Kids had a blast on bouncy castles. Various businesses from the La Herradura Merchants and Artisans Association joined in with a Christmas Market, showcasing their wares. The Las Gaviotas School’s Parents Association also presented sweets and treats for the gathering.
This event, organised by the Deputy Mayor’s Office and the Friends of La Herradura Association, featured performances by the La Herradura Choir and a standout contribution from Churrería de La Herradura owners, Juan Salado and Carmen Medina, alongside local groups like the Siglo XXI women’s association, Los Berengueles, and volunteers.
In essence, it was an afternoon of community bonding, marking the first time Plaza de la Independencia hosted such activities, kicking off the Christmas celebrations.
For more Axarquía news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.