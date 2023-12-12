Community Fun in La Herradura

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 16:35

La Herradura comes together in a heartwarming display of unity. Image: Almuñécar Town Hall

ONCE again, La Herradura rallied for the ‘Solidarity Snack for the Parade,’ drawing hundreds of people, both young and old. Everyone enjoyed churros and chocolate while the air filled with festive carols and musical vibes courtesy of La Herradura’s Pastor and DJ Spyry.

Fun For All the Family

The revamped Plaza de la Independencia, decked out with tables and chairs, gradually filled with attendees of all ages. Kids had a blast on bouncy castles. Various businesses from the La Herradura Merchants and Artisans Association joined in with a Christmas Market, showcasing their wares. The Las Gaviotas School’s Parents Association also presented sweets and treats for the gathering.

This event, organised by the Deputy Mayor’s Office and the Friends of La Herradura Association, featured performances by the La Herradura Choir and a standout contribution from Churrería de La Herradura owners, Juan Salado and Carmen Medina, alongside local groups like the Siglo XXI women’s association, Los Berengueles, and volunteers.

In essence, it was an afternoon of community bonding, marking the first time Plaza de la Independencia hosted such activities, kicking off the Christmas celebrations.

