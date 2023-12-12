By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 12:49

Costa Blanca North: News In Brief. Image: Ayuntamiento de Javea.

Making Waves

On December 9, La Grava Beach set the stage for a momentous occasion – the inaugural 10K charity sea swim, rallying support for the Association in the Fight Against Cancer.

Two hundred brave participants gathered at Javea’s scenic bay, demonstrating resilience and solidarity with individuals affected by cancer.

Cliffhanger Rescue

On December 8, a man in his 50s fell from the Mirador del Castillo towards the cliff.

The incident occurred around 11:00 PM as he was on the lower balustrade near the water.

The man fell close to the water on a steep surface, prompting a rescue operation to retrieve him from the precarious situation.

Declining Rates

Alicante’s province witnesses a declining birth rate, where only 19 out of 141 municipalities recorded more births than deaths in 2022, as per recent data from the National Institute of Statistics.

The findings underscore the pronounced demographic ageing in Alicante, marked by a diminishing youth population.

Glove Tech

Dr. Jose Javier Hernandez Martínez and his team in Benidorm have introduced a groundbreaking glove that could revolutionize Parkinson’s diagnosis and treatment.

In the realm of neurology, where precision is crucial, this innovative glove boasts a remarkable 98% reliability in detecting Parkinson’s, offering a significant advancement in diagnostic accuracy and patient care.

Five in a Jam

In the Marina Alta region, the Civil Guard has apprehended five individuals (four men and one woman, aged 22 to 49) for the theft of avocados.

The arrests involved the recovery of 320 kilos of stolen avocados, which have been returned to the rightful owner.

Eco-Friendly Glow

L’Alfàs del Pi has now replaced the lights on Avenida Europa (formerly N-332) through the initiative under the Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy.

The project enhances energy efficiency by replacing 69 sodium vapour lights with LED technology, anticipating a remarkable 50% reduction in energy consumption.

La Nadala

La Vila Joiosa takes great pride in presenting “La Nadala,” where La Barbera stands as the heart of the Christmas celebration.

This festive fair offers a delightful array of attractions for children, featuring an ecological ice skating rink, a Christmas craft market, catering services, and a variety of activities tailored for the young ones, complemented by captivating musical performances.

“La Nadala” will enchant visitors every day until January 7.

During the periods of December 11 to 14 and December 18 to 21, the fair will be open from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

On weekends and school holidays, spanning from December 26 to 29 and January 2 to 7, the fair’s doors will be open from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Teulada Xmas

TEULADA Council is delighted to announce that the Christmas Market can be enjoyed by locals and visitors alike on Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17.

The market will be open from 10:00.AM to 7:00.PM and will be set up along Avenida Santa Catalina and Plaza de la Constitución in Teulada.

The Councillor for Markets, Mari Cante, confirmed the details: “We will be able to enjoy a space filled with festive activities, featuring Christmas figures that will be an integral part of the market.”

“Additionally, there will be engaging children’s workshops and exhibition booths where you can find everything you need for the upcoming holidays.”