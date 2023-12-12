By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 13:57

Costa Blanca South: News in Brief. Image: Ilona Kozhevnikova / Shutterstock.com.

140 Years

Guardamar del Segura presents the ‘140 Years of the Guardamar Musical Group’ exhibition at the Music School (Plaza del Mercado, 2).

Throughout December, Guardamar is offering a diverse program of cultural and leisure events as part of the municipal agenda and the Valencian Cultural Capital 2023 festivities.

Orihuela Christmas

This year, Orihuela’s Christmas festivities bring a change, with the Nativity Scene now on show at the old Tourist Office in Plaza Teniente Linares.

The Council has arranged a full schedule of diverse festive activities in La Lonja, in a bid to create a festive holiday experience for the community.

Declining Rates

Alicante’s province witnesses a declining birth rate, where only 19 out of 141 municipalities recorded more births than deaths in 2022, as per recent data from the National Institute of Statistics.

The findings underscore the pronounced demographic ageing in Alicante, marked by a diminishing youth population.

Trees Galore

Celebrate Christmas joy at the Make Your Christmas Tree workshop in La Zenia Boulevard! On Saturday, December 16, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, children can craft and adorn their unique Christmas trees.

Don’t forget, that participation requires a Zenia Kids Club membership. Join the festive creativity!

Santa Pola Santa

Santa Claus’s House is back at the Castle-Fortress in Santa Pola.

You can pay Santa a visit on December 15 and 22 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM or on December 16, 17, and 23 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM and then from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Don’t miss the festive magic!

Festive Celebration

You are cordially invited to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit at ‘Carols in the Square’ in Pilar de la Horadada on December 16 at midday.

This event promises to be a heartwarming celebration filled with joy and community cheer.

Adding to the festive ambience, the Costa Blanca International Band will be gracing the Square with their musical talents.

Gather with friends, family, and fellow community members to celebrate the joy of the season.

Pola Perfection

Santa Pola celebrates the resounding success of its international artist call, drawing in an impressive 64 submissions from around the globe.

The enthusiasm exhibited by artists hailing from Spain, Brazil, Romania, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Taiwan, and the United States speaks volumes about the growing interest in the town’s vibrant art scene.

The Santa Pola Sea Museum is particularly pleased with the overwhelming response, marking a substantial increase from the 23 projects received in its third edition.

This surge in participation underscores a collective commitment within the artistic community to advance the implementation of “good practices,” a cause unanimously championed by professional associations in the sector.

In the coming months, the selection process will kick into gear, with curators and art critics holding degrees and possessing extensive professional experience taking the lead.

These experts are affiliated with prestigious universities and national and international cultural institutions, ensuring a rigorous evaluation of the projects.

Torre Pioneer

The University Hospital of Torrevieja’s General and Digestive Surgery service is pioneering in Alicante, introducing minimally invasive surgery for choledocholithiasis treatment as the primary technique.

This advancement establishes the hospital as a leading centre, offering state-of-the-art services in the province.