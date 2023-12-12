Costa del Sol: only 6 months more water left

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 9:39

Port of Malaga Photo: Wikimedia CC / Grez

The drought situation that is hitting the province of Málaga fiercely continues to worsen day by day as it awaits rainfall. The Axarquia and the Costa del Sol only have 6 months more water left if it doesn’t rain.

A few weeks ago it was announced that the capital of Malaga had a year’s supply of water left for the population if it did not rain, but now it is known that for the Axarquia and the Costa del Sol there are only 6 months of water supply left.

In order to try to cope with this situation, more regenerated and desalinated water is being used. For this reason, the Junta de Andalucía and the Diputación de Málaga have signed a collaboration protocol to improve coordination between the administrations in order to speed up water projects and guarantee water to the province.

No rain

With the weather against them due to the high temperatures and lack of rainfall, the Regional Minister for Agriculture said that, before having to resort to water boats, they want to expand the desalination plant in Marbella. Their main objective is to produce up to 20 cubic hectometres and to be able to carry out the work they have asked the Central Government for financial aid, but they are still waiting for a response.

The extension of the Rojas pumping station is also a priority for the Junta de Andalucía, which will be completed in a few weeks and will connect the entire province. Similarly, the Junta is working to reactivate old wells that are disused, such as Tejera-Aljaima in the Axarquía and Fahala-Aljaima in the Guadalhorce.

The Port of Malaga to receive water tankers

“We are preparing ourselves for the worst scenario”, said Regional Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Carmen Crespo, explaining that after the announcement of the president of the Junta to prepare the Andalucian ports to bring in ships with water, in Malaga they are getting ready.