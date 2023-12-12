Experience the Magic of La Herradura’s Nativity Scene

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 16:02
Celebrating Tradition and Creativity
Images: Almuñécar Town Hall
THE grand inauguration and blessing of La Herradura’s Municipal Nativity Scene took place recently. Set within the civic centre’s exhibition hall, this enchanting display, created by Francisco Sánchez Camacho with support from local collaborators, the Deputy Mayor’s Office, and La Herradura’s Brotherhood, is now open to the public.
This year’s scene not only portrays biblical landscapes but also features iconic settings like the Marina del Este marina, the Alhambra, and even a Sierra Nevada ski slope. Visitors can explore this masterpiece, blessed by Parish Priest Néstor Robledo, during morning and afternoon hours from 9 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 10 pm.
Before the blessing ceremony, Deputy Mayor Daniel Barbero awarded winners of the Children’s Christmas Card Contest. Olivia from 1st grade and Anaís de Haro Quinquis from 4th grade at Las Gaviotas Public School received accolades, plaques, and sets of edited cards, perfect for spreading holiday cheer.
The event, which kicked off La Herradura’s Christmas program, finished with carols sung by the ‘Cosas Nuestras’ Choir.
For more Axarquía news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.