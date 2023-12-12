Trending:

Experience the Magic of La Herradura’s Nativity Scene

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 16:02

Celebrating Tradition and Creativity Images: Almuñécar Town Hall

THE grand inauguration and blessing of La Herradura’s Municipal Nativity Scene took place recently. Set within the civic centre’s exhibition hall, this enchanting display, created by Francisco Sánchez Camacho with support from local collaborators, the Deputy Mayor’s Office, and La Herradura’s Brotherhood, is now open to the public.

Some Unique Editions for 2023

This year’s scene not only portrays biblical landscapes but also features iconic settings like the Marina del Este marina, the Alhambra, and even a Sierra Nevada ski slope. Visitors can explore this masterpiece, blessed by Parish Priest Néstor Robledo, during morning and afternoon hours from 9 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 10 pm.

Christmas Card Contest

Before the blessing ceremony, Deputy Mayor Daniel Barbero awarded winners of the Children’s Christmas Card Contest. Olivia from 1st grade and Anaís de Haro Quinquis from 4th grade at Las Gaviotas Public School received accolades, plaques, and sets of edited cards, perfect for spreading holiday cheer.

The event, which kicked off La Herradura’s Christmas program, finished with carols sung by the ‘Cosas Nuestras’ Choir.

