Female Fugitive Arrested In Malaga For Attempted Murder

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 18:34

The Guardia Civil arrest a woman fleeing from Brazilian justice. Credit: Guardia Civil.es

A woman on the run, suspected of a serious crime, has been arrested by authorities in Malaga.

A report today has revealed how through international cooperation, the Guardia Civil has captured a 37-year-old Brazilian woman in Malaga, wanted for the serious crime of attempted Homicide.

In 2022, the accused, referred to only as AFSM, allegedly stabbed another woman with a knife several times. The violent attack in Brazil resulted in the victim requiring treatment in intensive care, fighting for her life.

International Manhunt

The hunt for the suspect commenced late last November. The Guardia Civil’s Central Operational Unit commenced their investigation following a tip-off from Brazilian authorities. The crime of attempted homicide, which carries a sentence of up to 30 years, was of high priority.

The fugitive, who was last seen in Madrid, had been involved in legal proceedings, when she withdrew a complaint of alleged sexual abuse. This detail added a layer of complexity to her profile and the ongoing search.

Capture In Malaga

The efforts of the Justice Escape Team, a division of the Central Operational Unit finally paid off. They successfully located the suspect in Malaga, which led to her arrest on Tuesday, December 12. The speedy conclusion to the operation highlight the Guardia Civil’s commitment to international justice.

The arrest is not just a win for the Guardia Civil but also signifies the strength of international law enforcement collaboration. The detainee is now set to face the National Court, where the next phase of the judicial process will begin.

Justice Across Borders

The events go to illustrate that justice knows no borders. This case exemplifies the global reach of law enforcement and the importance of international cooperation in apprehending wanted criminals.